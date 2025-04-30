One of my favorite pastimes is hiking. I mean, if you're from Colorado, you probably have that at the top of your dating profile. I'll tell you what, we'll give you some of the most beautiful hikes in Colorado for your profile image or your IG.

What makes Colorado's hiking trails so beautiful are majestic mountain peaks, bluest of blue alpine lakes, and the prettiest wildflower meadows you'll ever see. Honestly, there's something for everyone.

Colorado Beauty That Changes With Every Season

Colorado Most Beautiful Hikes

I'm sure you are aware of Colorado's seasons -- all 10 of them. If you're not, here ya go:

Winter: December through January

False Spring: Beginning/Mid-February

Second Winter: Late February to the Beginning of March

Mud Season: April

Spring: May to the Beginning of June

Summer (Actual Hell): Mid-June to July

False Fall: Beginning to Mid-August

Second Summer: Late August to Early September

Actual Fall: Mid-September to Mid-October

Early Winter: Late October through November

Not that you are aware of Colorado seasons, you can plan your hiking around them. And by plan around them, I mean make sure you're packed for all of the seasons.

If I were to tell you the best times to go hiking, I'd say this. High elevation hiking in the summer --be prepared for thunder and lightning, though. During the fall, you'll want to hit the mid-elevation hikes to see the gorgeous fall colors. In the winter + spring, hit the desert areas or western Colorado.

Colorado Offers Trails for Every Type of Hiker

Colorado Most Beautiful Hikes

No matter what your experience level is, there's a trail in Colorado for you. Just make sure you know what you're getting yourself into.

Save the majority of the high-elevation hikes for the more experienced hikers. These can be extremely strenuous. There are also steep cliffs, the weather changes at the drop of a hat, and it's not cheap to get rescued from there.

National and state parks around Colorado have great beginner and family-friendly hikes. Ask a ranger what would be best for your skill levels.

Regardless, you'll always want to be prepared for anything.

