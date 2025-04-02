Spring in Colorado means a rebirth of life. Wildlife around the state will emerge with their young, trees will regain their green leaves, and wildflowers will bloom all around the state.

Wildflower blooms in Colorado are impressive and vary significantly by elevation. At lower elevations, flowers are already blooming. As temperatures rise, the higher elevations will soon burst with color.

Here’s your guide to where and when to see the best wildflower displays across the state.

What Are the Best Times to See Wildflowers Around Colorado?

That all depends on where you are in the state and what the weather's been like. Depending on how Mother Nature feels, we could see longer winter temperatures that put a damper on flower growth.

For generalizing purposes, here is what you can expect:

April – June: Lower elevations (5,000–8,000 feet) start blooming first. Look for flowers in the foothills and grasslands.

June – August: Mid-to-high elevations (8,000–11,000 feet) see peak blooms, especially in the mountain meadows.

July – September: The Alpine tundra (above 11,000 feet) reaches its peak, offering stunning displays of rare high-altitude blooms.

Where are the Best Places to See Wildflowers Around Colorado?

Crested Butte – The "Wildflower Capital"

Trail: Rustler Gulch

Why Go? One of the most famous wildflower destinations, with meadows full of lupine, columbine, and Indian paintbrush.

Best Time: July

12 Fun Facts About Seeing Wildflowers in Crested Butte, Colorado If you are looking for wildflowers in Colorado, look no further than Crested Butte in June and July. Scroll on to learn ten fun facts about visiting the Butte for wildflower season in the photo gallery below. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams

Rocky Mountain National Park

Trail: Tundra Communities Trail

Why Go? High alpine flowers, including alpine forget-me-nots and sky pilot, with breathtaking views.

Best Time: July – August

San Juan Mountains – Yankee Boy Basin

Trail: Yankee Boy Basin Trail

Why Go? Fields of blue columbines (Colorado’s state flower) set against rugged mountain peaks.

Best Time: July

Golden Gate Canyon State Park

Trail: Mule Deer Loop

Why Go? A great early-season spot near Denver with pasqueflowers and prairie sunflowers.

Best Time: May – June

Steamboat Springs – Flat Tops Wilderness

Trail: Devil’s Causeway

Why Go? Wildflowers paired with jaw-dropping cliffside views. Look for fireweed and paintbrush.

Best Time: June – July