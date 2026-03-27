Grand Junction sounds like one of those places people “visit once and fall in love with,” and yeah, there’s a reason for that.

Maybe you’ve got family here. Maybe you’re thinking about packing up and heading west. Either way, before you roll into the Grand Valley thinking you’ve got it all figured out, there are a few things you’ll want to know first.

Because this place? It’s a little… different. Not bad, different. Just “wait, why is this road called that?” different.

Get our free mobile app

Just Wait, Grand Junction Will Grow on You

Give it about five minutes, and you’ll realize Grand Junction doesn’t follow the same playbook as most towns.

The streets alone will mess with your head at first. Then you start noticing the landmarks, cliffs, mesas, that one giant rock everyone uses as a compass, and suddenly you’re navigating by scenery instead of street signs.

And honestly, that’s when it starts to click.

Quick Crash Course Before You Get Too Comfortable

Here's Your First-Timers Guide to Grand Junction Colorado Now that you've made your way to Grand Junction, you'll need to know a few things to fit in. We've put together this guide to help you know the basics of Grand Junction. This is just the start, as we're sure you'll find things hidden around town that even the natives don't know about.

Grand Junction is the biggest city on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Not just locally, we’re the biggest stop between Denver and Salt Lake City.

About 68,000 people live here, which means it’s big enough to have what you need, but small enough that you’ll start recognizing faces whether you want to or not.

We sit at about 4,583 feet, which is just high enough to remind you you’re not at sea level anymore. And if you’re craving more altitude (or just a better view), you’ve got options.

Read More: Blink and You’ll Miss It: The Tiny Western Slope Towns With the Best Views in Colorado

Colorado National Monument, Grand Mesa, and Mount Garfield are all basically sitting right there, daring you to go explore.

Stick around long enough, and this place stops feeling weird and starts feeling like home.

Now That You Know Your Way Around Grand Junction, See How It's Changed in the Last Decade Grand Junction has changed dramatically and significantly over the years, and thanks to Google, we can look and see how Grand Junction looked in 2008 compared to how it looks today. Stroll through the images and see how well your memory is at recalling the way things used to be. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews