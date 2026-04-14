People flock to Colorado for a reason. Mountains, national parks, ski towns, weird roadside stops, you name it, we’ve got it.

And yet, a lot of folks who live here haven’t actually gone out and seen much of it.

Kind of wild, right?

We’ll hype this state up all day long, but ask us when the last time we actually explored it was, and suddenly, it’s crickets.

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Strangers In Our Own State

And to be fair, this isn’t just a Colorado thing. Ask people anywhere, and you’ll hear the same story: “Yeah, I’ve never really traveled around my own state.” It’s just what we do. Or don’t do.

Same deal across the U.S. as a whole.

People will drop serious money to go overseas, but haven’t seen half of what’s in their own backyard.

Meanwhile, visitors come here and are blown away by how massive and how different everything is from one place to the next.

So what gives?

The Colorado Most Coloradans Have Never Seen

20 Popular Local Attractions Coloradans Have Never Seen Or Experienced Coloradans are so lucky to be living in Colorado with all its great attractions, beauty, and fun things to do. Yet, so many are missing out. Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the popular attractions Coloradans have never been to because they "can go anytime." They are still waiting for "anytime." You might be shocked at some of the responses.

I’ve been on both sides of it.

When I first came to Colorado, I did the full tourist thing, especially around Colorado Springs.

After moving to Grand Junction, I started poking around the Western Slope more. Little road trips, random stops, places I’d heard about but never actually bothered to visit before.

And yeah, there’s a lot we’re missing.

When you actually ask Coloradans where they haven’t been, the list gets long fast. Like, surprisingly long.

Read More: Why These Colorado Towns Just Topped the ‘Most Snobby’ List

Scroll through and see how many of these spots you’ve skipped. No judgment… but you might start rethinking your next weekend plans.

Colorado's 10 Most Unusual Towns You Need To Visit Based on a list from Money Inc ., here's a closer look at the 10 most unusual towns in Colorado - and what it is about each of them that makes them so unique.