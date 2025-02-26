Tips You Need to Enjoy Your Hikes Around Colorado

The incredible Colorado weather is just moments away, and it's time for winter hibernators to shake off the cobwebs and embrace the great outdoors. One of the most effective ways to conquer cabin fever is by hitting the hiking trails. Before you take on the most challenging paths, ensure you are fully prepared and ready for an amazing adventure.

Let's face it, we all try to stay in shape, it's just so much work. With the sun hanging out longer, our blood begins to boil to get out of the house -- you want to be in shape when you do that.

Grand Junction and the surrounding areas have some of the best hiking trails in Colorado, even if the Front Range disagrees. Here are some key tips to make sure you're prepared:

Know Your Colorado Hiking Limits

If you've been laying on the couch all winter, or it's you're a first-timer, don't think you can tackle a 10-mile out and back on your first day. You'll need to be able to tackle that molehill in your backyard before you conquer Everest. Choose an easier trail to get your bearings back, or you'll end up lying on your back.

Take Your Best Colorado Friends

Go with a friend, and make sure they are in better shape than you. You'll probably have to get a piggy-back ride halfway through the hike. Plus, if get lost you, you can always resort to cannibalism.

Protect Your Feet

A good pair of boots is always best, but a good pair of athletic shoes will suffice. You only have one pair of feet, and you need them to take you places. You might as well drop a few bucks on some good socks too, your nose will thank you.

Dress Like the Average Coloradan

It's springtime, one minute the Sun is pounding down on you, and you're in Heaven the next minute the skies open up with a fury of wind and rain -- you definitely don't want to be the wet one. Just a plain T-shirt, a light fleece, and a windbreaker will do. Don't forget sunscreen, red is out this season.

Pack Like a Llama

Fill your backpack with all sorts of goodies to be extra prepared for longer hikes, but you're not ready for that. All you'll really need since you're having trouble leaving your couch is some water, food, a camera, a cell phone, some bandaids, and a pillow and blanket for that mid-trail nap -- OK, leave those at home.

This should start you off on the right (or left) foot to get in shape after your winter hibernation.

Remember to always be courteous to your fellow hikers, you are hiking on the side of a cliff at times -- messy.