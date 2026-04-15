Thrift stores around Colorado are kind of a goldmine if you know what you’re doing.

Whether you’re digging through racks in Grand Junction, popping into a shop in Glenwood, or killing time in a Front Range store, you can score some solid finds without paying full price.

And let’s be real, between ski gear, outdoor stuff, and random home goods, Colorado thrift stores can get interesting in the best way.

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Why Thrift Stores Actually Matter in Colorado

Plus, they matter. A lot of these places help locals who actually need affordable options, which makes donating a pretty easy choice, at least in theory.

Because in reality? There’s a very good chance you’ve got a bag of clothes sitting in your trunk right now that’s been “on its way to donation” since winter. Maybe even last winter. No judgment.

What You Shouldn’t Be Donating (Seriously)

20 Things You Can't Donate To Goodwill In Colorado If you would like to donate to Goodwill, but aren't exactly sure what items they won't accept, scroll through the gallery below to see 20 things you can't donate to Goodwill in Colorado.

Before you finally swing by and drop that stuff off, here’s where people mess this up: not everything belongs at a Colorado thrift store.

If it’s dangerous, broken, or could hurt someone, it’s an automatic no. Common sense, but it still needs to be said.

And then there’s the bigger issue, people treating donation centers like a dump. Just because you don’t want it doesn’t mean someone else does.

Read More: From Protected Rats to Illegal Meowing: Why Colorado’s Animal Laws Are Pure 'Head-Scratchers'

The One Rule to Follow Every Time

Here’s the simplest rule you’ll hear all day: if you wouldn’t hand it to your buddy, don’t donate it.

Clean? Usable? Someone could actually get a second life out of it? Perfect, drop it off. But if it’s stained, falling apart, or smells like it’s been sitting in your garage since before your last rafting trip, it’s trash. Toss it.

12 Mistakes People Make When Visiting Colorado People visiting Colorado for the first time often fall victim to many of the same mistakes. If you know someone who wants to enjoy the Rocky Mountains for the first time, make sure they take a look at the twelve mistakes below that are easily avoidable with a little preparation. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams