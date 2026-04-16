Look, Colorado is genuinely one of the best states in the country.

The mountains, the sunshine, the craft beer on every corner, we've got it good, and most of us know it.

And if you've ever caught a sunrise over the Rockies with a cup of coffee in your hand, you already understand why people keep moving here.

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Which is actually part of the problem.

We Love Colorado. That Doesn't Mean It's Perfect

Ask any local what they'd wipe off the map tomorrow if they could, and you won't get a polite non-answer.

Coloradans have opinions, strong ones, and they're not shy about sharing them. Never have been.

From Front Range traffic that somehow gets worse every single year, to out-of-state transplants who move here and immediately start complaining about the very things that make Colorado *Colorado.*

There's a growing list of things longtime residents are completely, utterly done with.

Colorado's Got Issues And We're Naming Them

This isn't about being negative. It's about loving a place enough to be honest about what's dragging it down.

Real Coloradans, the ones who remember what it was like before the crowds, before the skyrocketing rent, before the dispensary replaced the local hardware store, they've got a lot to say.

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And frankly, they've earned the right to say it.

Colorado's still worth fighting for. That's exactly *why* this conversation matters.

Stick around, because we're getting into all of it — the things Coloradans wish they could ban from this state for good. Some will make you laugh.

Some will make you nod so hard your neck hurts.

All of them are *very* Colorado.

These are the Things Coloradans Want Banned from the State for Good Ask any Coloradan and they'll tell you that Colorado is a great state. And it is.

However, if you ask them if there are things that can make Colorado a better state, these are some of the things that they'll say. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray