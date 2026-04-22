Let's be honest, Colorado drivers are already racing. They just don't know it yet.

Speed limits in Colorado are more of a vibe than a rule. Nobody uses a blinker. Passing happens in whatever lane feels right at the moment. Honestly, the only thing missing from your daily commute on I-70 is a checkered flag.

So why not take that energy somewhere it's actually legal?

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Go-Karting Hits Different When You're Not Worried About Points on Your License

I don't care if you're 9 or 59, the second you strap into a go-kart, something primal wakes up.

My wife will tell you I drive like somebody's nervous grandfather on a Sunday. That's fair. But get me anywhere near a go-kart track, and I turn into a completely different person.

I'm not proud of it. I'm just honest about it.

I won't deliberately wreck you. But I will ride your bumper until you crack and blow the inside line, and then I'm gone. No trophy needed. The bragging rights are plenty.

Real-Life Mario Kart — Minus the Banana Peels

This is the part where living like every drive is a Mario Kart race actually makes sense. Do it here, not on Highway 6.

Read More: Rules for Driving in Grand Junction

Colorado has some solid go-kart tracks worth the trip, whether you're hauling kids around or just looking for an excuse to be competitive with strangers.

Find me at the nearest track. Fair warning, though, I'm in it to win it.

Feel the Need for Speed at These Colorado Go-Kart Tracks Whether you are looking for some fun golf-karting for the kids or you want to do some serious racing yourself, there are plenty of places you can do that in Colorado. Scroll down for a look at 17 places in Colorado where you can enjoy some incredible go-karting fun.