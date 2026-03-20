If you haven’t been paying attention, the Amp at Las Colonias is quietly putting together a lineup that’s way better than it probably has any right to be.

Seriously, this is one of those “wait, this is in Grand Junction?” situations.

Get our free mobile app

This Lineup Isn’t Messing Around

The Amp has been on a bit of a heater the last few years, and 2026 looks like it’s keeping that streak alive. You’ve got Billy Currington kicking things off in May, Turnpike Troubadours not long after, and Brothers Osborne rolling in by June.

Then summer hits, and it ramps up instead of cooling off. That July show with Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, and Spin Doctors feels like it was built specifically for people who still have their old CDs somewhere in the garage. And yeah, Lee Brice slides in there too, because why not keep the momentum going?

All the Shows at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park for 2026, So Far If you’re trying to keep tabs on what’s coming to the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in 2026, here’s the lineup you’re looking for. Big shows, random surprises, and at least a few nights where you’ll say, “Wait… they’re coming here?” Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

A Venue That Actually Delivers

Part of the reason this works so well is the place itself. The Amp sits right on the Colorado River, it’s easy to get in and out of, and there’s not really a bad seat in the house. When the weather plays nice, it’s about as close to a perfect summer night as you’re going to get around here.

And they’re not just sticking to one lane either. You’ve got country, rock, and even a curveball like Alison Krauss & Union Station in August.

Read More: Full List of Red Rocks Concerts in 2026, So Far

Instead of throwing the entire schedule at you all at once, we laid it out in a gallery so you can actually see what’s worth your time.