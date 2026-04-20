From a Trickle to a Torrent: The Secret Alpine Start of the Colorado River Near Rocky Mountain National Park
Everyone knows the Colorado River. Most people picture it the same way: dramatic canyon walls, roaring water, the kind of scenery that ends up on a license plate.
What they don't picture is a small alpine lake quietly dripping snowmelt down a mountain near Estes Park.
That's where this whole thing actually starts.
From Rocky Mountain National Park to... a Trickle
High in the Colorado Rockies, snowmelt collects in a modest alpine lake inside Rocky Mountain National Park. No drama. No ceremony. Just cold water finding the path of least resistance downhill.
From there, the river builds momentum, cutting through rocky mountain passes, carving canyons, and eventually contributing to one of the most jaw-dropping geological flex moves on the planet: the Grand Canyon.
You Can Actually Drive Part of This Route
If you want to chase the river without a raft and a death wish, hop on I-70 westbound. The highway follows the Colorado through some genuinely impressive canyon scenery, starting in Glenwood Springs, through De Beque Canyon, and out into the Grand Valley near Palisade.
It's a free geology lesson with a guardrail.
Eventually, the river ditches the highway and keeps cutting south through Utah and Arizona on its own terms.
The Colorado River Starts High in the Rocky Mountains
About That Gulf of California Finish
Here's the part nobody talks about.
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The Colorado is supposed to empty into the Gulf of California. Once, it did. These days, between the dams, the diversions, and the sheer demand on its water, the river rarely makes it that far.
The Mighty Colorado is running out of steam before the finish line. Relatable, honestly.
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