From a Trickle to a Torrent: The Secret Alpine Start of the Colorado River Near Rocky Mountain National Park

From a Trickle to a Torrent: The Secret Alpine Start of the Colorado River Near Rocky Mountain National Park

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Everyone knows the Colorado River. Most people picture it the same way: dramatic canyon walls, roaring water, the kind of scenery that ends up on a license plate.

What they don't picture is a small alpine lake quietly dripping snowmelt down a mountain near Estes Park.

That's where this whole thing actually starts.

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From Rocky Mountain National Park to... a Trickle

High in the Colorado Rockies, snowmelt collects in a modest alpine lake inside Rocky Mountain National Park. No drama. No ceremony. Just cold water finding the path of least resistance downhill.

From there, the river builds momentum, cutting through rocky mountain passes, carving canyons, and eventually contributing to one of the most jaw-dropping geological flex moves on the planet: the Grand Canyon.

You Can Actually Drive Part of This Route

If you want to chase the river without a raft and a death wish, hop on I-70 westbound. The highway follows the Colorado through some genuinely impressive canyon scenery, starting in Glenwood Springs, through De Beque Canyon, and out into the Grand Valley near Palisade.

It's a free geology lesson with a guardrail.

Eventually, the river ditches the highway and keeps cutting south through Utah and Arizona on its own terms.

The Colorado River Starts High in the Rocky Mountains

A small lake high in Rocky Mountain National Park is the Colorado River's source. From its start, the Colorado River flows 1,450 miles to the Gulf of California.

About That Gulf of California Finish

Here's the part nobody talks about.

Read More: Living in a Postcard: Why Most Coloradans Haven’t Visited the State’s Top Bucket List Spots

The Colorado is supposed to empty into the Gulf of California. Once, it did. These days, between the dams, the diversions, and the sheer demand on its water, the river rarely makes it that far.

The Mighty Colorado is running out of steam before the finish line. Relatable, honestly.

SCROLL TO LEARN MORE: The World's Largest Flat Top Mountain is in Colorado

The largest flat-top mountain in the world is in Colorado, just 45 minutes away from Grand Junction. The Grand Mesa rises to 11,000 feet and is a whole different world compared to the Grand Valley.

The Grand Mesa formed millions and millions of years ago, the top layer was formed about 10 million ago.

Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

KEEP SCROLLING TO LEARN MORE: Colorado is Home to the US's Tallest Sand Dunes

Colorado is home to the tallest sand dune in the United States known as the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Reserve.

The park and reserve's main dune area is about 30 square miles, according to the Great Sand Dunes.

Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Filed Under: Colorado Rivers, Gallery
Categories: Colorado Local, Colorado News

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