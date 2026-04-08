If you've never laid on your back in a Colorado field staring up at the Milky Way, you're genuinely missing out.

This state is quietly one of the best stargazing destinations in the country, and most people have no idea.

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Why Colorado Is Built for This

Three things work in Colorado's favor that you won't find just anywhere:

Elevation. The thin air at altitude cuts through atmospheric distortion like a knife. What looks hazy from sea level suddenly snaps into focus up here.

Desert-dry conditions. Less humidity means fewer clouds rolling in to ruin your night. The Western Slope, especially Grand Junction, Fruita, that whole corridor, stays clear more nights than not.

Low population density. Outside the Front Range cities, Colorado gets dark. Real dark. The kind of dark that makes your eyes go wide.

Don't Show Up Unprepared

A few things that'll save your night:

Check the moon phase first. A full moon is gorgeous, but it'll wash out half the sky. New moon nights are where it's at for serious stargazing.

Dress warmer than you think. Colorado summers are sneaky. 75 degrees at noon turns into 45 degrees by 10 p.m. fast, especially at elevation. Bring a jacket.

Grab a red flashlight. White light torches your night vision instantly. Red keeps your eyes adjusted so you're actually seeing the stars, not stumbling around blind.

Check local park event calendars. Colorado state parks run telescope nights more often than people realize. Free expertise is hard to beat.

Read More: Colorado Landscapes So Beautiful They Look Fake

The sky's been up there the whole time. Go look at it.

Best Places to Go Stargazing in Colorado Discover the best spots in Colorado for stargazing. The state features some of the greatest designated Dark Sky Parks and hidden mountain meadows, this guide lists the top places to catch clear, breathtaking views of the stars. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray