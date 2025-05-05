There isn't a better place in the U.S. to see a sunset than western Colorado. Hands down. Full stop.

I've seen them over the Pacific Ocean in California. I've seen them over Lake Michigan in western Michigan. I've even seen them in Arizona. I'll say it until I'm red in the face: Western Colorado is the best.

I'm partial to the Grand Junction area, but all of the Western Slope is on my list.

What Makes Sunsets So Much Better in Western Colorado?

There's not just one answer for that.

To start, it's the scenery. If you're in Palisade, Grand Junction, or Fruita, you have the Colorado National Monument as your backdrop. What could be better?

Some atmospheric magic can really make the setting sun pop. If a storm is blowing in, the dark sky painted with reds and oranges will blow your mind. You can't capture the beauty with a camera either. You can try, but it's not gonna work out for you.

That's just the Grand Junction area. Take a drive to the top of the Grand Mesa and visit the Lands End Observatory for a sunset you'll never see anywhere else.

If you're not in Junction, or want a different scene for your next sunset. Take a scroll through our list.

