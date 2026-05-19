Grand Junction used to know how to have a good time, and if you grew up here, chances are at least one of these places holds a memory you probably shouldn't tell your kids about.

We asked, and you delivered. When we posted a simple question on Facebook, "What's your favorite bar that no longer exists in Grand Junction?" the responses flooded in.

Hundreds of you chimed in with names that hit like a jukebox full of throwbacks.

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The Rose Reigned Supreme

If there's one thing Grand Junction agrees on, it's The Rose.

It was far and away the most mentioned bar in our comments, a place people described as the best dance floor in town, the home of legendary Friday After Work Clubs, and frankly, the kind of spot that just doesn't exist here anymore.

Some things can't be replicated.

From Cahoots to Cactus Canyon, GJ Had Range

But The Rose wasn't alone. Suds and Sounds. Cahoots. Whiskey River. Cactus Canyon. Bourbon Street. The Double R.

Grand Junction once had a nightlife scene that gave people real reasons to go out and real reasons to call in sick the next morning.

Read More: Grand Junction Locals Say These Closed Businesses Are Deeply Missed

So scroll through the gallery below and see how many you remember. Bonus points if you've got a story to go with it.