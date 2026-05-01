Let’s just say it. Most of us have been “meaning to get around” to exploring Colorado for years now.

Not because there’s nothing to do, but because there’s too much. You blink, it’s summer, and suddenly you’ve spent three straight weekends doing the exact same thing within 15 minutes of your house.

Meanwhile, people are flying in from across the country to do the stuff sitting right in your backyard.

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The Colorado Stuff Everyone Says They’ll Do (But Doesn’t)

You know the list.

Hike a fourteener. Stand in the middle of the sand at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Drive something like the Million Dollar Highway without white-knuckling the steering wheel the whole time.

These aren’t hidden gems. They’re the obvious ones and somehow those are the easiest to keep putting off.

It’s always “next summer” or “when things slow down.”

They never do.

Not Everything Has to Be a Whole Production

Here’s where people overthink it.

Not every Colorado experience needs to turn into a full-blown, three-day, perfectly planned itinerary. Some of the best stuff is the simple, last-minute kind. Grabbing a drink at a mountain-town brewery, catching a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, or just picking a direction and driving until your phone signal gives up.

That���s still “doing Colorado right.”

Stop Waiting for the Perfect Weekend

If you wait for the perfect weather, perfect schedule, and perfect group of people, you’re going to be waiting a long time.

Colorado’s been here a while. It’s not going anywhere.

Read More: Beyond the City Lights: Why Staring at the Milky Way is the One Colorado Experience You Can’t Miss

But your free weekends? Those disappear fast.

So instead of bookmarking another list you’ll forget about in two days, actually pick one thing and go do it.

Simple as that.