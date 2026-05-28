People love pretending they don’t care about expensive neighborhoods until they accidentally drive through one in the Redlands and start wondering if they, too, need a stone entryway and three decorative junipers.

Grand Junction does wealth differently. Around here, rich people don’t build skyscraper mansions. They build giant earth-tone houses halfway hidden behind scrub oak, where you can almost see the Colorado National Monument from the outdoor kitchen.

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The Redlands Was Always Going to Dominate This List

Of course it was.

The Redlands has spent decades perfecting the art of looking casually expensive. Wide roads. Old cottonwoods. Houses tucked into little pockets near the Monument, where the sunset hits so hard it almost feels fake.

Neighborhood Scout ranked Grand Junction’s priciest neighborhoods using home values, rent prices, ownership rates, and the overall “feel” of the area. Which honestly sounds subjective until you drive through places like Spyglass Ridge or Adobe Falls and immediately think, “Yeah, somebody here owns a very serious grill.”

North of Patterson Turns Into a Quiet Competition

The funny part about Grand Junction real estate is how fast things change block to block.

One street has older ranch homes with retired guys washing trucks at sunrise. The next has custom homes with vineyard views and enough stamped concrete to pave a small county fairground.

North of Patterson especially gets sneaky expensive in spots. The wealth hides a little better there.

That’s kind of the Grand Junction style, honestly.

Read More: We Asked, You Answered: Grand Junction’s Favorite Closed Bars

Even the expensive neighborhoods still want you to think they’re laid back.

Nobody’s showing off too hard. They just happen to have a four-car garage, a backyard facing the Monument, and a driveway longer than some apartment complexes off North Avenue.

The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction Here's a list of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction. The list is based on median home values, average rent as well as neighborhood ambiance. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray