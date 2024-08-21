Towering over the valleys of Colorado's Grand Valley, the Grand Mesa is one of the most prominent landmarks in the area.

Not only is Grand Mesa the largest flat-top mountain in Colorado, but it's also the largest in the entire world.

Some Simple Facts About Colorado's Grand Mesa

The Grand Mesa rises 6,000 feet above the valley floor east of Grand Junction, Colo. The highest point on the mountain extends above 11,000 feet above sea level.

Within its 500 square mile surface sit over 300 lakes, vast forest lands, and streams flowing into the Colorado and Gunnison rivers.

The Grand Mesa is home to some of Colorado's biggest wildlife, including moose, elk, beer, deer, and more.

Colorado's Grand Mesa Activities

Residents and tourists alike love to recreate on the Grand Mesa. The mountain hosts activities for all seasons.

If you're searching for the perfect hike, the Grand Mesa is home to over 50 hiking trails. No matter your hiking level, you'll find some of the most scenic trails in Colorado.

If you're an avid outdoors person, you can't beat the hunting and fishing on the Mesa. With over 300 lakes, it's not hard to find a fishing spot --albeit, it can get quite busy during the summer month.

Winter is a prime time to head to the Grand Mesa. With over 300 inches of snow annually, snowmobilers, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and skiers and snowboarders can enjoy some of Colorado's best powdery snow.

Here are some of the things you need to know before heading to the Grand Mesa:

