Ball Arena is not having a slow year.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire on the same stage in July. J. Cole in August. Tame Impala in September.

Journey is wrapping November with what they're calling the Final Frontier Tour, which, sure, we'll see.

Get our free mobile app

The full list runs deep scroll the gallery below and find what's worth the drive to Denver.

All the Concerts at Ball Arena in Denver for 2026, So Far Every concert hitting Ball Arena in Denver in 2026, so far, from massive headliners to can't-miss nights you'll want to grab tickets for before they're gone. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Getting There Without Losing Your Mind

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Ball Arena sits in the Auraria neighborhood, right off I-25 at Auraria Parkway.

Light rail drops you at the Pepsi Center/Elitch Gardens station, which means parking on Speer Boulevard the night of a sold-out show is a choice you don't have to make.

The commuter rail from Union Station gets you there in minutes and costs significantly less than the parking garage.

Read More: The 2026 Red Rocks Concerts People Are Already Planning Trips Around

What to Know Before You Go

The arena holds around 20,000, depending on configuration, and the sightlines are genuinely solid from most of the bowl.

The upper deck on the side sections is where you'll notice the distance. Everywhere else, you're in reasonable shape. Floor setups vary by show, so an end-stage configuration can actually make a 20,000-seat building feel a lot more like a real concert than the capacity suggests.

Doors typically open 90 minutes before showtime. The concourse moves well once you learn to avoid the main entry bottleneck on Chopper Circle right at door time.

All of the Red Rocks Concerts for 2026, So Far Red Rocks isn’t just a venue; it’s a bucket-list experience. Artists love playing here, fans love being here, and the combination of unreal views, natural acoustics, and Colorado air makes every show feel bigger than it should. Take a look at the concerts for 2026: Gallery Credit: Tim Gray