Nobody accidentally ends up in Florence.

You drive past scrub brush, dry hills, and enough empty space to make you wonder if your GPS gave up. Then, suddenly, sitting west of Pueblo near Florence, is the most secure prison in America.

And somehow Colorado barely talks about it.

The Colorado Prison Everybody Knows By Nickname

Officially, it’s ADX Florence.

Nobody calls it that.

Most people just know it as SuperMax, the federal prison built for inmates considered too dangerous for regular prisons. International terrorists, domestic extremists, cartel bosses, organized crime figures, and violent gang leaders all end up here once the federal government decides regular maximum security isn’t enough.

This is where the government sends inmates it never wants escaping, organizing, or sometimes even communicating much at all.

The place was designed for isolation. Inmates spend about 23 hours a day alone in concrete cells with narrow windows that show sky, but not the horizon. Which honestly feels more unsettling than no window at all.

Highway 50 Starts Feeling Different

The location matters.

This isn’t postcard Colorado. It’s dusty Fremont County terrain, scrub brush, canyon country, and enough empty space to make a prison like SuperMax feel even more unsettling.

If you’ve driven Highway 50 through there, you know the feeling. The landscape already feels isolated before you add razor wire and guard towers.

That’s what makes SuperMax so strange. One of the most infamous prisons on Earth sits a short drive from roadside fruit stands, rafting towns, and retirees riding trikes through Cañon City.

Read More: Why Colorado’s Supermax Prison Is Feared Around the World

Meanwhile, some of the most notorious criminals alive are locked away nearby in the Colorado desert.

Honestly, that still doesn’t sound real.

Honestly, that feels like the most Colorado thing possible.

12 Notorious Criminals Locked Up in Colorado's SuperMax Prison Colorado is home to one of the most notorious prisons in the county which holds some of the most notorious prisoners. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

What You Need to Know About Colorado's Supermax Prison Colorado's "Supermax" prison is called the United States Penitentiary Florence Administrative Maximum Facility, in short, the USP Florence ADMAX. It is a US federal prison operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a United States Department of Justice division.

Keep scrolling for more interesting facts about the prison: Gallery Credit: Tim Gray