Spring in western Colorado is back on its nonsense.

We’re getting a little of everything this week. Wind, rain, mountain snow, a fake cool-down, and then right back to “Is it April already?”

A Quick Hit of Snow (If You’re Above 9,000 Feet)

Late tonight into Tuesday, showers ramp up across northwest Colorado, spreading mainly across the mountains. Translation: if you live in town, you’ll mostly see clouds and maybe some rain. If you live high, you’re shoveling.

Some of the Colorado mountains are looking at two to six inches. Other northern and central Colorado mountains could see one to four inches.

Nothing historic, just enough to make the passes interesting overnight into Tuesday morning. If you’re headed over the high country early, maybe leave five minutes sooner than usual.

Cooler … But Let’s Not Get Dramatic

Tuesday will feel cooler, about 10 to 15 degrees down from Monday’s near-record warmth. But we’ll still be running five to 10 degrees above normal.

That’s not cold. That’s just March reminding you it still exists.

By Wednesday, high pressure slides back in, skies clear out, and temperatures bounce right back to 10 to 15 degrees above normal. See? Roller coaster.

The Late-Week “Almost” Storm

Wednesday night into Friday, another system drops into the Intermountain West. Some forecasts suggest it could organize into something impressive, and then promptly split apart.

We’ll likely get another round of rain and snow, and snow levels will drop below mountain bases, but the northern Utah and Colorado mountains have the best shot at meaningful totals.

Temperatures stay mild Thursday, dip below normal Friday behind the front, and then we warm right back up for the weekend.

Early March in western Colorado: a little snow, a little sun, and absolutely no commitment.