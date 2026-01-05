Today is shaping up to be one of those classic Colorado weather days where everything depends on elevation and patience.

The valleys will deal mostly with rain, while the high country picks up snow, and the space in between gets a messy mix of both.

Add in gusty winds, and travel over mountain passes is expected to be hazardous, with reduced visibility and slick, snow-packed roads.

What's the Main Look at Colorado's Weather Today?

Snow levels stay high, with rain below about 7,000 feet, snow above 9,000 feet, and a sloppy transition zone in between.

Some colder pockets, including parts of southwest Colorado, the Gunnison Valley, and even the Grand Valley, may briefly see a rain-snow mix early before warming nudges things back to rain.

The mountains above 9,000 feet can expect three to six inches of snow, with locally higher amounts over the Park Range, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect. Winds will be a major factor today, with gusts already reaching 30 to 40 mph, and even stronger gusts possible in exposed areas.

That combination of snow, wind, and low visibility will make pass travel especially unpleasant this morning and again later today.

Western Colorado May See Some Chilly Temperatures

A weak cold front slides through this afternoon, briefly enhancing precipitation especially north of I-70. Despite the word “front,” temperatures don’t really budge.

Highs stay 10 to 15 degrees above normal because winter continues to refuse to fully commit.

Tonight into Tuesday looks quieter overall, with lingering snow mainly focused in the mountains. Winds may stay gusty at times, especially where skies clear and mixing improves.

Wednesday stays warm and mostly calm, but Thursday brings colder air, additional mountain snow, and more winter-like temperatures.

