If it feels like Western Colorado hasn’t stopped snowing in the high country for days, well… you’re not wrong.

Another four to eight inches, with some spots grabbing more just to show off, will stack up across the mountains through Thursday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place, and if you’re headed toward a pass, it’s a “leave early and pack patience” kind of day.

Get our free mobile app

Today Into Thursday: One Last Push of Snow

Warm, moist air set the stage overnight, giving us fluffy snow that looked impressive but didn’t pile up too fast. That changes this morning with a kick of snow across the Central Mountains and down into the San Juans.

In fact, moisture is lining up just well enough for the southern San Juans, especially around Pagosa Springs, to grab a solid five inches before this is over.

Snow tapers quickly this evening for most of the Central Mountains, but the southern San Juans get one final dose into the overnight hours.

By Thursday morning, snow winds down, skies start to clear, and temperatures drop into the “yep, that’s winter” category. They'll be about five degrees below normal, colder in basins with fresh snowpack.

Thursday afternoon brings sunshine for most, though some clouds and stray flakes hang on across the San Juans.

Friday Into the Weekend: A Fresh Batch on the Way

Don’t get too attached to the sunshine.

Starting Friday, the northern and central mountains look poised for continuous snowfall through the weekend.

Totals are still fuzzy, but four to eight inches through the weekend looks reasonable, with higher amounts likely in the Park Range.

Temperatures warm back toward normal early next week, but until then, the wave train keeps chugging.

The Grand Valley's Best Holiday Light Displays for 2025 No matter how you celebrate the holidays this season, one thing remains the same: your chance to show your holiday spirit and cheer. Here's to Lighting Up our community in 2025.

All the Light Up the Grand Valley Entries for 2024 During the 2024 holiday season, we asked our audience to show us their Christmas decorations. We received some great photos from the area's best-decorated houses.

Enter your Christmas displays for Light Up the Grand Valley 2024. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray