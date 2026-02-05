Western Colorado will see mostly dry, wildly warm weather stick around through the weekend, with temperatures running nearly 20 degrees above normal.

It’ll feel more like early spring than early February, even if the calendar strongly disagrees.

The good news (or bad, depending on your snow-lover status): this pattern does look ready to break early next week.

Now Through Friday: Record-Chasing Warmth Across Much of Colorado

High pressure is firmly in charge today and Friday, delivering abundant sunshine, light winds, and afternoon highs flirting with the upper end of record-breaking temperatures.

Records may survive thanks to last year’s absurd warmth, but we’ll still land near the top-10 warmest for both days. Sunshine will do most of the heavy lifting, while dry air keeps nights cold, especially in the usual cold pockets where temperatures drop fast once the sun goes down.

Friday brings increasing cloud cover as a weak system slides under the ridge, which may knock a few degrees off afternoon highs but won’t do much else.

Friday Night Into Saturday: Barely a Gesture

There’s a chance of light mountain flurries late Friday into Saturday, emphasis on light.

The southern mountains have the best shot, and even there, the odds of measurable precipitation hover around 20%.

For most places, this means thicker clouds, not shovels.

Next Week: The Pattern Finally Budges

By Tuesday, signs point to a legitimate shift toward cooler and wetter weather as the stubborn ridge finally takes a step back.

Details are fuzzy, but a cold front and better upper-level support look increasingly likely, with more seasonable temperatures returning by midweek.

