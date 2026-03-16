If you stepped outside this past weekend and thought, “Hey, spring is here,” the weather would like a quick word with you.

Because tonight, winter is sneaking back in for one more cheap shot.

After that? The script flips completely, and the Grand Valley heads straight into summer-style warmth.

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Frost and Freeze Risk Tonight

Let’s start with tonight’s little reality check.

Temperatures across the lower valleys are expected to drop into the low 20s to low 30s, which means a frost or freeze is possible overnight.

If you’ve already started getting excited about gardening season, this is your reminder to slow your roll.

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Cover sensitive plants, bring potted ones inside, and maybe hold off on declaring winter officially dead. Colorado weather still has a sense of humor.

Snow Returns to the High Country

While the valleys deal with frost, the mountains will see another round of snow.

Light snow is expected across northern and central Colorado mountains through Tuesday morning, especially over the Park Range.

This won’t be a huge storm, but it’s enough that high-elevation roads could become temporarily snow-covered, particularly overnight and early in the morning.

Drivers heading over Rabbit Ears Pass should be ready for occasional slick spots. Nothing unusual for March in Colorado, just the mountains reminding everyone who's boss.

Most of the snow will stay confined to the higher elevations, so the valleys won’t see much from this system.

Then… The Heat Switch Flips

And here’s where the forecast gets weird.

Once this quick system moves out, the weather pattern changes dramatically.

A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the Desert Southwest, pushing temperatures 20 to nearly 30 degrees above normal across the region by mid to late week.

Yes, you read that right.

We’re going from freeze warnings and mountain snow to potential record-breaking warmth in just a few days.