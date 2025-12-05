If the Colorado mountains haven’t shoveled enough this week, Mother Nature says, “Don’t put the shovel back in the garage just yet.”

A winter system will continue dropping snow through this afternoon, with enough to keep road crews busy and morning travel interesting.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Elkhead and Park Mountains until 5:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Round One: Systems Wrapping Up Today in Colorado

The National Weather Service says snow showers continue along and north of I-70 today, with the heaviest bursts this morning and tapering through the afternoon.

Even as the advisory winds down later today, mountain roads will stay slick, snowpacked, and full of people who overestimated their tires. So take it slow.

Round Two Begins Tonight, and It’s Colorado's Main Event

A stronger system arrives tonight with more moisture, stronger winds, and much more impressive snowfall potential.

Snow begins in the Park Range and spreads to the Elkhead Mountains, Flat Tops, Grand Mesa, and the central mountains overnight.

The heaviest snow hits late tonight into Saturday afternoon, and Winter Storm Warnings are up for portions of Colorado's mountains Friday evening through Saturday evening.

Some higher elevations of the Park Range could snag two to three feet of new snow, yes feet, with dangerous travel expected over high mountain passes.

Colorado's Week Ahead: Unsettled Up High, Warmer Down Low

Once the bulk of the storm exits Sunday morning, the mountains stay in an unsettled pattern through the upcoming work week, with periodic light snow glancing the area.

Meanwhile, the rest of us trend warmer, with a general thaw beginning midweek.

However, valleys with lingering snowpack are likely to experience cold inversions at night and stubborn chilly afternoons. Yuck!

The Grand Valley's Best Holiday Light Displays for 2025 No matter how you celebrate the holidays this season, one thing remains the same: your chance to show your holiday spirit and cheer. Here's to Lighting Up our community in 2025.

All the Light Up the Grand Valley Entries for 2024 During the 2024 holiday season, we asked our audience to show us their Christmas decorations. We received some great photos from the area's best-decorated houses.

Enter your Christmas displays for Light Up the Grand Valley 2024. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray