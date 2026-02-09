Unseasonably warm weather sticks around western Colorado for the next few days, refusing to give February even a courtesy glance.

A weak front drops south tonight, bringing a small window for light rain and snow north of I-70 through Tuesday afternoon. Accumulations stay minimal, but clouds and a few showers sneak back into the picture.

The real change arrives midweek, with wetter conditions spreading across the region and Wednesday shaping up as the most active day.

Today Into Tuesday: Breezy, Warm, Barely Wet

A strong system kicks up breezy conditions this afternoon, especially north of I-70 and across higher elevations. Gusts reach 25 to 35 mph, enough to be annoying but not damaging.

Tonight, a weak front stalls near the Bookcliffs before drifting back north on Tuesday. This sets the stage for light valley rain and mountain snow north of I-70, though totals stay unimpressive.

Temperatures remain well above normal, around 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average, even with added clouds and spotty showers trimming highs slightly on Tuesday.

Wednesday: Colorado's Main Event

A stronger system taps into a southwesterly flows Tuesday night.

Rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains become more widespread, and higher passes like Vail could see travel impacts. Snow levels look tricky thanks to stubborn warmth, starting near 8,000 feet and slowly dropping through the day.

Low valleys stay warm around the 50s and even 60s in spots, while some cooling helps keep snow confined to higher terrain.

Late Week and Beyond: Still Active

Showers stick around into Thursday as the boundary hangs around, with snow levels gradually lowering into Friday. Temperatures cool, but only modestly, still running about 10 degrees above normal.

Brief ridging may bring a break late Friday into Saturday, before another system lines up for early next week.