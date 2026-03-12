Spring in western Colorado is about to feel more like late May.

The next several days are shaping up to be warm, windy, and very dry, with temperatures climbing well above normal and winds that could get a little aggressive in places.

And yes, we’re also keeping an eye on fire weather concerns.

Wind Is the Main Story

If you’re in northwest Colorado, especially the Yampa and White River valleys, Thursday could get downright blustery.

Forecast models show wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph in parts of northwest Colorado, with other valleys and higher terrain seeing plenty of gusty conditions as well. Some areas could see gusts pushing 45 mph or more.

And the windy pattern doesn’t just disappear after Thursday.

Breezy afternoons will likely continue through the weekend as strong northwest flow moves across the region.

Warm Temperatures Stick Around

Along with the wind, temperatures will continue running 15 to 20 degrees above normal for mid-March.

By next week, some places could push even warmer with lower valleys approaching 80 degrees, mountain valleys climbing into the 60s and 70s, and parts of southeast Utah and western Colorado flirting with 90 degrees.

That kind of warmth this early in the season could start accelerating snowmelt across the region.

Fire Weather Concerns Rising

Warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds are never a great combination in the West.

Those conditions could lead to elevated fire weather concerns through the weekend, especially during the afternoon when humidity drops and winds pick up.

A Little Snow for the Mountains

One quick-moving disturbance late Saturday into Sunday may bring snow showers to the northern mountains.

The Park Range could pick up three to six inches, with lighter amounts farther south along the Continental Divide.

After that system moves through, the region dries out again — and the warmup continues into next week.