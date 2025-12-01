If you woke up, looked outside, and thought, “Yep, that road looks like a bad decision,” you’re not wrong.

Overnight snow tapered off early this morning, but plenty of mountain roadways are still snowpacked and icy.

You know, the kind of conditions that make you question every life choice between your front door and your car.

Monday: Clearing Skies, Colder Air, and Caution Required

Winter Weather Advisories have been canceled across the board, but that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

CDOT cameras still show messy stretches across the high country, so take it easy on the commute. Flurries linger in the mountains early, but they’re mostly decorative at this point.

Skies clear through midday, sunshine returns, and temperatures drop a solid 5 to 10 degrees. A chilled reminder that yes, it is December.

Tonight’s lows will be properly cold, especially in the mountain basins surrounded by fresh snowpack. Bundle up. Probably double it.

Tuesday Through Thursday: Here Comes the Next One

Enjoy today’s quiet weather while you can, because another cold front is queued up for Tuesday, and it looks a lot like the system we just dealt with, just with slightly less moisture to work with.

Light snow breaks out across northeast Utah and northwest Colorado on Tuesday morning, spreading south through the afternoon. =

The northern and central mountains can expect a couple of inches by sundown, with more accumulating Tuesday night into Thursday. Highs dip again under gray skies and scattered snow showers.

Late Week Into the Weekend: The Wave Train Rolls On

After Thursday, the pattern doesn’t let up. A system keeps tossing storm energy into the northern mountains, and places like Steamboat, the Elkheads, and the Park Range may cash in with steady snow late week into the weekend.

Temperatures stay on the cool side, running below early-December averages. Basically, classic winter is settling in for the long haul.

