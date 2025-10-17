After a punch of cold air yesterday, western Colorado is waking up under a Freeze Warning this morning, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s across many valleys.

It’s a chilly start, but the good news is the next few days look calm and seasonably cool with perfect fall weather.

What Does the Weekend Have in Store for Western Colorado?

Dry and tranquil conditions are expected to hold through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine for most of the region. High temperatures will stay near or just below mid-October seasonal averages, making it feel crisp but comfortable.

Saturday brings a weak shortwave dropping down from Montana into Wyoming and northeast Colorado. Moisture with this system is limited, so aside from some broken to overcast skies over the northern mountains, most areas will stay sunny to mostly clear.

Temperatures will bump up a few degrees, setting up a pleasant weekend overall.

A Brief Look at Colorado Weather for Next Week

Looking ahead, the next weather system drops in from the northwest early next week. This one doesn’t look particularly strong, but it could bring scattered rain showers and light mountain snow on Monday, mainly north of the Colorado River.

Temperatures will dip slightly behind the system but should remain near seasonal levels.

By midweek, there’s potential for more precipitation over the southern mountains, but for now, the outlook is mild, with classic fall weather continuing across western Colorado.

