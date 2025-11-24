If you’re looking for a calm week before the holiday rush kicks in, you’re mostly getting it.

Temperatures in western Colorado bounce between normal and a touch warmer, skies stay tame, and aside from a couple of flirtatious snow showers in the mountains, we're basically on cruise control.

But don’t relax too much. The weekend storm signals are ... let’s call them “mysteriously intriguing.”

Early Week in Colorado: Nice and Easy

The system that brought yesterday’s rain and snow is already lifting out onto the Plains, so most of Western Colorado woke up quiet today. Some low clouds and fog may hang around in spots that saw precip. You know, your usual “November mood lighting.”

Elsewhere, sunshine breaks out before clouds drift back in from the northwest. That’s our next shortwave trough moving through the Northern Rockies, dragging a cold front across the region tonight.

Snow? Yes, but only up high and only where the terrain does the heavy lifting.

The Park Range, Elkheads, Flat Tops, and Gore Range may squeeze out a few inches Tuesday morning, but moisture is limited, and lift is weak.

In other words: snow-showers-only, not-snow-day energy.

Colorado's Midweek: Warming Back Up

Wednesday brings a weak moisture bump from the northwest, again just enough to toss light snow into the northern mountains.

For everyone else, it’s dry skies and a slow warming trend. By Thursday and Friday, highs run five to 10 degrees above normal. The kind of weather that tricks you into thinking travel might be easy this year.

Weekend: The Big Question Mark

Now for the fun part. A potential winter storm that might impact some of the mountains beginning Saturday.

The problem? Models have the confidence of a toddler picking out clothes. They can’t agree on the track, strength, or moisture.

Regardless, Thanksgiving looks to be pleasant and uneventful.

