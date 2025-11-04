There’s something magical about venturing into the forest with your family, saw in hand, searching for that perfect Christmas tree.

On Colorado’s Grand Mesa, that tradition takes on extra meaning with crisp air, fresh snow, and the scent of pine in every breath.

It’s not just about the tree itself. Cutting your own Christmas tree is a hands-on way to connect with the land and help keep our forests healthy.

The U.S. Forest Service actually encourages it because thinning smaller trees helps reduce wildfire risk and supports stronger forest growth for years to come.

Step One: Get Your Tree Permit

Before you head up the Mesa, you’ll need a Christmas Tree Permit from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG).

Where to get it: Online at Recreation.gov, or at local ranger district offices.

Cost: Typically between $6 and $10 per tree.

What’s included: A map of approved cutting areas and a tag to attach to your tree for transport.

Remember, you can’t just pull off anywhere and start cutting. Stay within approved zones and avoid private property, wilderness areas, and ski zones.

Step Two: Know the Rules

Every forest has its own rules, but here’s the rundown for the Grand Mesa region:

Trees can be up to 20 feet tall.

Cut the stump no higher than 6 inches off the ground.

Choose from species like subalpine fir, Engelmann spruce, or lodgepole pine.

Don’t “top” a tree. Take the whole thing.

No cutting near campgrounds, roads, or trailheads.

You’ll find all the details on the GMUG’s official page.

Step Three: Gear Up and Head Out

Dress warm, layer up, and make a day of it. Bring:

A handsaw or small chainsaw (no power generators allowed).

Gloves, rope or straps, a tarp, and snacks.

A tape measure, since you’d be amazed at how tall a tree looks once you get it home.

Check the weather before you go. Roads on the Mesa can be slick, icy, and unpredictable this time of year. Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to be back, since cell service can be spotty up there.

Step Four: Pick, Cut, and Haul

When you find your perfect tree, make sure it’s in a dense stand so removing it benefits the forest. Cut it close to the ground, remove any limbs, and wrap it in a tarp for protection during transport.

Secure it tightly to your vehicle; the last thing you want is to watch it tumble down Highway 65.

Step Five: Keep It Fresh at Home

Once you’re home, cut about an inch off the bottom of the trunk before placing it in water. Keep it watered daily because a dry tree drops needles fast and becomes a fire hazard.

Set it up, string the lights, and enjoy that unbeatable scent of a real Colorado Christmas.

Respect the Forest, Enjoy the Tradition

Cutting your own Christmas tree isn’t just about saving a few bucks or getting an Instagram-worthy moment. It’s about creating memories, supporting healthy forests, and keeping a timeless Western Colorado tradition alive.

So this year, skip the tree lot. Head for the Grand Mesa, breathe in the pine, and make your Christmas tree truly your own.

