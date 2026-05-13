You can feel it already. That hot, dusty wind that makes Western Colorado collectively mutter, “Alright, who’s gonna start the first fire this time?”

Wednesday has strong “maybe don’t weld outdoors” energy.

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Colorado's Weather Trying to Break Records ... Again

Grand Junction is flirting with record heat again on Wednesday, but the real problem is the wind. Forecasters are calling for southwest gusts near 40 mph with humidity around 10 percent, which means you'll need to invest in a barrel of lotion.

The National Weather Service already has Red Flag Warnings posted across parts of the region, and honestly, it won’t take much. One dragging trailer chain on I-70. One cigarette flicked out a window.

Every year we do this dance.

And every year, somebody acts shocked that hot wind plus dead grass equals trouble.

Thunderstorms + the Colorado Desert Are Not Friends

Southwest Colorado could also see isolated dry thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon. Lightning, gusty winds, barely any rain. Fantastic setup. No notes.

The Grand Valley stays hot, windy, and dry through the rest of the week. Temperatures ease back a little on Thursday.

Read More: Watering Your Lawn Won’t “Save” Colorado’s Water From California

The real Colorado part comes next. Of course, freeze talk is coming back

Another weather system swings through Saturday, bringing more wind and fire danger, before cooler air finally arrives late Sunday and into next week. And now, forecasters are already mentioning possible freezing temperatures in northwest Colorado early next week.

So, within six days, we go from near-record heat to freeze potential.

What is the weather like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Are you wondering what the weather is like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Scroll through a monthly snapshot from 2024, comparing the monthly averages and actual conditions throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams