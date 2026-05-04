Just when you thought we were done with the winter leftovers.

Colorado is about to serve up another round of “pick a season,” and this one leans cold, wet, and a little annoying if you’ve got travel plans.

Here’s what’s coming.

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Monday: Not Terrible, But Don’t Trust It

Monday eases in with scattered rain and snow showers, mostly hanging out in the higher terrain.

If you’re along or north of the I-70 corridor, you’ve got the best shot at seeing showers and even a stray thunderstorm by the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but it’s just unsettled enough to keep things from feeling like a clean spring day.

Temperatures stay mild, for now.

Tuesday: Here Comes the Mess

Tuesday is the day to watch.

A stronger system drops in, dragging a cold front with it, and suddenly things get more serious. We’re talking periods of moderate to heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, and snow piling up above about 9,000 feet.

The biggest impacts are shaping up in the mountains, especially along the Divide. Travel could get slick in a hurry, particularly over spots like Rabbit Ears Pass and Vail Pass.

It’s one of those days where the forecast says “spring,” but the roads say “absolutely not.”

Wednesday: Still Sloppy in the High Country

The system doesn’t just pack up overnight.

Snow and rain linger into Wednesday, especially in the mountains, with leftover slick conditions hanging around through at least the morning. If you’re heading toward the Front Range or crossing the Divide, plan extra time and a little patience.

Read More: How Mountains And Mesas Make Colorado's Summer Storms

Late Week: We Warm Back Up (Of Course)

After all that, temperatures dip below normal Tuesday and Wednesday, then rebound later in the week.

Showers stick around in the afternoons, but nothing like the midweek mess. Things trend warmer again because, well, that’s how this always goes.

Bottom line: if you’ve got mountain travel Tuesday into Wednesday, don’t wing it. This is one of those “check conditions before you go” setups.

What is the weather like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Are you wondering what the weather is like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Scroll through a monthly snapshot from 2024, comparing the monthly averages and actual conditions throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams