The Valley is about to get baked. No other way around it.

Between now and the weekend, things stay pretty quiet around Western Colorado.

Just your usual high-desert spring weather with warm afternoons, cool mornings, and enough sunshine to convince people it's already summer.

If you've got plans outside this weekend, you're in good shape. Hit the trails, fire up the grill, wander downtown, whatever.

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Western Colorado is Turning up the Heat Next Week

The real story kicks in on Monday when a big ridge starts planting itself over the western half of the country. And judging by what the National Weather Service is putting out, this thing doesn't look like it's moving anytime soon.

We're talking temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees above normal through much of next week. Monday through Wednesday, it could get pretty ridiculous around the Valley.

Records Could Actually Fall

Some places could legitimately challenge or break records by midweek.

Grand Junction normally tops out around the mid-70s this time of year. We're about to fly right past that. If you've been procrastinating on getting the swamp cooler ready, this is your reminder. You're officially out of time.

Read More: Watering Your Lawn Won’t “Save” Colorado’s Water From California

The mountains will still squeeze out a few scattered showers here and there because that's what mountain weather does this time of year. But down in the Valley? It's looking dry, hot, and almost weirdly hot for May.

What is the weather like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Are you wondering what the weather is like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Scroll through a monthly snapshot from 2024, comparing the monthly averages and actual conditions throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams