Spring in western Colorado is back in its “can’t sit still” phase.

We’ve got a few days of rain, mountain snow, and on-again, off-again showers before a brief break and then another system lining up behind it.

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Showers Through Tuesday

Valley rain and mountain snow showers stick around through Tuesday evening, thanks to a couple of quick-moving systems sliding through.

This isn’t a nonstop washout, but expect scattered to widespread showers at times, especially along and north of I-70.

Most valleys stay in rain mode, while the mountains do what they do — pick up snow.

Passes Could Get Slick

Snow levels are hovering around 8,000 to 9,000 feet, which puts the passes right in the crosshairs.

That means winter driving conditions are possible, mainly overnight and early in the morning on Monday and Tuesday.

By the afternoon, things improve as temps warm up and some of that snow melts off.

Still, if you’re heading over the high country early, don’t assume it’s smooth sailing.

Midweek Break (Kind Of)

By Wednesday, things calm down a bit.

We’ll see fewer showers and slightly warmer temps, though the northern Divide could still squeeze out a few light showers.

It’s not a full reset, just a breather.

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Another System Looming

Don’t get too comfortable.

A stronger system is shaping up late this week, and it could bring another round of widespread precipitation, especially to southern areas at first before spreading north.

Right now, it looks like rain in the valleys and a rain/snow mix during the day, with better chances for snow in the mountains overnight.

There’s still some uncertainty with how it tracks, but one thing’s clear: it’s worth watching.

Because around here, spring doesn’t ease in… it just keeps throwing stuff at you.