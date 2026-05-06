Yeah, it's May. No, that doesn't mean you can put the jacket away yet.

Winter Weather Advisories are still running for most of Colorado's mountains through tomorrow evening, and if you've peeked at any webcams lately, you already know this isn't a drill.

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Up High: Actual Winter Is Happening

A cold front that spent most of Tuesday sitting on the Tavaputs and Roan Plateaus like it owned the place finally got a push overnight. And it brought the goods.

Some spots in the Park Range have already picked up a foot of snow; that's not a typo, that's May in Colorado being completely normal and also completely ridiculous.

The better chances for showers move through the north and central mountains through mid-morning, then shift south through the afternoon. Cold air showers linger over the high country into the evening before things dry out.

Down Low: Freeze Warnings Tonight and Thursday

Here's where it gets personal for valley folks. Freeze Warnings are in effect for northwest Colorado valleys tonight, and most high to mid-elevation valleys are looking at another round Thursday morning as temps drop into the mid-20s to low 30s.

Cover the garden. Bring in anything that doesn't like freezing. You've been warned — twice now.

The Good News: The Warm-Up Is Coming

A weak, fast-moving wave clips the northern mountains late Thursday into Friday, but it's mostly a non-event. After that? High pressure takes over and temperatures rocket back above normal, headed into the weekend.

The six-to-10-day outlook is actually hinting at 90s in some of the lower desert valleys by early next week.

So yeah, freeze warnings today, possible 90s by Monday. Welcome to spring on the Western Slope.

What is the weather like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Are you wondering what the weather is like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Scroll through a monthly snapshot from 2024, comparing the monthly averages and actual conditions throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams