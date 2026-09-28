If you were thinking we had finally squeezed enough rain out of the sky for a while, well, Mother Nature has other plans.

Tropical moisture is moving into eastern Utah and western Colorado Monday, bringing widespread rain through Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday.

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A Lot of Moisture Is Moving In

The National Weather Service says, the Four Corners should see showers develop early Monday before spreading north. Moisture levels could reach roughly 250% of normal, especially south of I-70.

Because apparently the atmosphere looked at our already-wet ground and thought, “Yeah, let's do more.”

Most of the Four Corners has an 80% to 90% chance of picking up at least an inch of rain by early Wednesday. Durango, Pagosa Springs and Ignacio have a 60% to 70% chance of exceeding 2.5 inches.

Flooding Is The Bigger Concern

The problem isn't simply that it's going to rain. Some places have already gotten substantial rainfall, leaving soils saturated and rivers and creeks quicker to respond to additional water.

The current forecast calls for one to four inches in parts of the southern San Juan region from Monday morning through early Wednesday. Localized heavier rainfall could cause flooding, particularly around the southern San Juan foothills and downstream communities.

Flood Watch In Effect

A Flood Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for southeast Utah and southwest Colorado. The Rio Blanco, San Juan, Piedra, Los Pinos/Vallecito Creek and Animas River basins are among the areas where significant rises are possible.

If you're heading into the mountains, foothills, or burn-scar areas, this is one of those forecasts worth actually checking before you leave. A pretty autumn drive can turn into a very different experience when a creek decides it wants the road.

Then We Dry Out

By Wednesday, the main moisture and upper-level low should begin moving east of the Rockies, allowing drier weather to return. Some lingering moisture could still spark afternoon storms over the higher terrain.

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Temperatures will also take a noticeable dip thanks to all those clouds. So yes, we're trading late-September warmth for rain, clouds and a little reminder that winter is lurking somewhere up there.

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