I've been checking the snow forecasts like they owe me money. For once, they might actually pay up.

Colorado's mountains have a real shot at their biggest snow of the season so far.

Forecasters are circling Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, and parts of the high country could measure new snow in feet instead of inches.

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How Much Snow Could Colorado's Mountains Get?

The San Juans look like the big winner.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer has them at one to two feet, with Wolf Creek around 15 inches and Silverton in the mid-teens.

The Grand Mesa, the West Elks, Vail, and Copper Mountain are worth watching too. The highest terrain there could pick up a foot if things line up.

There may be a second round, too. Another wave could show up around Nov. 6 and hang on into Nov. 9.

What Early Snow Means for Colorado Ski Season

This is the part skiers care about. Cold air plus fresh snow lets snowmaking crews get to work, and that's what gets lifts spinning.

Nobody's promising opening dates yet. But this is the kind of week that helps.

If you've been waxing skis in the garage since September, I see you. I'm not judging. Much.

Read More: Colorado Wildlife Collision Hot Spots: The Riskiest Highway

Colorado Backcountry Snow Safety

Now the buzzkill. Early-season snow sitting on rocks and old crusty layers is sketchy.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has already been warning backcountry users this month.

Check their forecast before you skin up anything. Same goes for snowshoers and anybody itching to fire up the snowmobile.

Will the Colorado Snowstorm Actually Happen?

It's weather.

These totals depend on how much cold air shows up, and forecasts this far out move around.

A week ago, some models had Denver getting several inches from this storm. That's mostly gone now.

The mountains still look like the safe bet. Down in the valleys, it's probably rain.

15 Signs That Mean Extra Winter Snow In Colorado Hoping for a cold and snowy winter? By paying attention to these indicators, Coloradans can get an early sense of how the upcoming winter might play out. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams