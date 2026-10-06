I put the shorts away last week. Folded them, stacked them, shoved them to the back of the closet like a responsible adult who knows what month it is.

That was a mistake.

It's going to be 85 degrees in Grand Junction today. And tomorrow. And pretty much every day through Friday. Normal for early October in the Grand Valley is right around 70, so we're running about 15 degrees hotter than we have any business being.

But wait. There's a catch, and it shows up this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Grand Junction Weather This Week: Sunny and Mid-80s

Here's how the National Weather Service in Grand Junction has the valley lined up:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 85

Wednesday: Sunny, high near 85

Thursday: Sunny, high near 84

Friday: Sunny, high near 84

Overnight lows stay in the upper 50s. Open windows, no furnace, nobody fighting over the thermostat.

The mountains are a little different. A weak disturbance is sliding through Tuesday and Wednesday, and forecasters say it could pop up isolated afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms over the San Juans and the central Colorado mountains. Nothing major, and the valleys should stay dry.

If you're hiking anywhere high this week (Ouray, Telluride, up around Aspen), start early and be off the high stuff by early afternoon.

But Wait, Rain Is Headed for the Western Slope This Weekend

The weather service is confident a pattern change is coming. A big spinning blob of low pressure, is dropping down from the Pacific Northwest. What they're not sure about is exactly when it gets here.

The latest for Grand Junction:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 80, slight chance of showers, storms possible after noon

Saturday night: Showers and storms possible, then showers likely after midnight

Sunday: Showers likely, breezy, high near 74

Monday: Showers likely, breezy, high near 72

Forecasters say the models keep disagreeing on timing, so the heaviest push of moisture could land anywhere from Sunday night into Tuesday. Rain is coming. Nobody can swear to the hour. Check back before you lock in weekend plans.

My read: Friday is your safest bet. Saturday morning looks fine. After that, no promises.

Read More: Western Slope Leaf Season: Front Range vs. Locals

Things to Do Around Grand Junction Before the Rain Shows Up

Drive Rim Rock Drive at Colorado National Monument. Go early or go late. Midday at 85 degrees on red rock is a lot. Late afternoon light on those canyon walls in October is about as good as the Western Slope gets.

Take one last run up the Grand Mesa. Being straight with you, the aspens up top have most likely already done their thing. The lower stretches of Highway 65 can hang onto color into early October, and it'll be a lot cooler up there, so it's still worth the drive. Consider it last call. The good news is the trees down in town usually don't peak until mid to late October, so the valley's turn comes after this storm moves through.

Get on a trail in the morning. Lunch Loops, the Riverfront Trail, 18 Road in Fruita. Mornings start in the 50s. By 2 p.m. it's 85, and you'll wish you'd gone earlier.

If it were me, I'd take Friday off and spend all of it outside. Sunday's for the couch.

Have Fun Exploring 18 of Colorado's Best Corn Mazes This Fall Nothing gets you ready for fall fun in Colorado like visiting a pumpkin patch and corn maze. Can you outsmart some of Colorado's best farmers by solving all the mazes on this list? Keep going to check out eighteen of the best corn mazes in the Centennial State. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams