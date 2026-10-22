That rain we’ve been talking about all week? It’s here, and it’s not done yet.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has a Flood Watch up through Friday morning for parts of southwest Colorado and southeast Utah.

Wednesday’s rain was steady but pretty mellow. Today could be a different story. Strong thunderstorms are possible from I-70 south through tonight, and some of them could bring wind gusts over 60 mph.

Grand Junction and points south are in the mix.

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Why Flash Flooding Is a Bigger Risk Now

A lot of the southern part of the region already picked up an inch or more of rain yesterday. The ground is soaked and can’t take much more.

So when a heavy storm rolls through, that water has nowhere to go but downhill and into the washes, fast. Old wildfire burn areas, canyons and steep hillsides are the places to worry about most.

San Juan Mountains Could Get 4 Inches or More of Rain

The heaviest rain falls tonight into early Friday. The southern mountains could see 1 to 3 inches. The San Juans and the foothills below them could get 2 to 4 inches, and some spots down south could hit 4 or 5.

It’s still warm enough that it’s raining way up high, melting last week’s snow and sending even more water into the rivers. The San Juan, Piedra, Animas, and La Plata rivers, plus the area above Vallecito Reservoir, are most likely to see minor flooding.

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Western Colorado Weekend Forecast

Things calm down Friday afternoon, but another round of showers and storms moves in Friday night and sticks around through Sunday. Next week is looking drier.

What You Need to Do Today

Stay away from dry washes, creek beds and canyons through Friday.

If water is running over the road, turn around. It’s deeper than it looks.

Tie down anything in the yard that could catch a 60 mph gust.

If you live near a river down south, keep an eye on it tonight.

And check the forecast before you head out. This one keeps changing.