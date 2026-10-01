After a couple of days of rain, swollen creeks, and enough clouds to make you wonder if the sun had quit, we're finally getting a break.

High pressure is moving in, the moisture is heading out, and temperatures are about to remember that it's still fall.

Sunshine Is Finally Coming Back

The National Weather Service is saying Thursday should bring a return to sunshine across much of eastern Utah and western Colorado, although some of the Four Corners could wake up to low clouds and fog thanks to all that moisture sitting around.

If you're stuck under the low clouds, you'll have to wait a little longer for the sunshine. Everyone else gets to watch temperatures climb back toward normal and eventually above normal.

A Pretty Sweet Fall Weekend

High pressure will settle over the West through the weekend, bringing light winds, quiet weather, and temperatures that should feel pretty darn nice.

Sunday looks like the warmest day, with highs potentially running 5 to 10 degrees above normal. That's basically the weather service giving the leaf peepers a gift after making everybody slog through two days of rain.

If you've been waiting for a good weekend to get outside and check out the fall colors, this could be it.

Read More: When Do Fall Colors Peak in Colorado in 2026?

But Don't Put The Umbrella Away Yet

There is already some computer-model chatter about more moisture showing up early next week.

A weak disturbance could move through the Great Basin Sunday, while remnants of Hurricane Rachel hang around near Baja. Some models are suggesting that moisture could make its way north and trigger showers over the San Juans Sunday afternoon, with a better chance for mountain showers Monday and Tuesday.

That's still a long way out in weather-forecast years, so don't start building an ark just yet.

For now, enjoy the sunshine. After the week we've had, we're entitled to a few nice days.

When Do Fall Colors Peak Around Colorado in 2026? Colorado's colors don't all flip at once. The show starts up in the high country and works its way down to the plains over several weeks. Use this guide to see when each region should hit its prime in 2026 so you can time your leaf-peeping run just right. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Here's a Taste of the Fall Colors You'll See Around Colorado This Year We totally understand if you don't have the time --or want-- to head to the mountains to view Colorado's awesome fall colors. Don't worry, we got you. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray