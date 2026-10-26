We made it.

After a week of soggy, sloppy weather from what was left of Hurricane Trudy, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction says Western Colorado finally gets a break.

Just don’t put the rain gear too far back in the closet.

Colorado Mountain Passes Could Be Slick Monday Morning

The storm wrapped up overnight and moved off to the east. But a little light snow could still be hanging around the passes along the Divide this morning.

It’s not going to pile up much, but it doesn’t take much to make the roads slick. If you’re heading over the mountains early, take it easy.

Grand Junction Weather: Dry and Cool Through Thursday

Monday through Thursday looks mostly dry.

It’ll run a few degrees cooler than normal early in the week, then warm back up to normal or a little better by Thursday.

Tuesday afternoon could get breezy, with maybe a light shower or two up in the northern mountains.

Read More: When Do Colorado Ski Resorts Open? 2026-27 Opening Dates

Another Western Colorado Storm Possible Next Weekend

Here’s the catch. Clouds start moving back in Friday, and a few showers are possible in the mountains that afternoon. Then another storm could show up next weekend.

The weather folks say the computer models can’t agree on when it gets here, how cold it gets or how long it sticks around.

But it could mean cooler weather and some snow in the mountains.

What to Do This Week

Go slow on the passes this morning.

Stay away from the San Juan River in southeast Utah until the water drops.

Use the dry days to clean up any storm mess and clear out gutters and drains.

If you’ve got plans in the high country next weekend, keep checking the forecast. This next one could change in a hurry.

Photos Show What Summer Did to the Colorado River We kept an eye on the Colorado River in Grand Junction from May through September to see how an incredibly hot summer would affect water levels already stressed by poor snowpack and a lack of rainfall. Here's how the river looked from the southern bank at Eagle Rim as the summer unfolded. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams