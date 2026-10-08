Here’s a sentence you don’t get to write very often in a Grand Junction weather story: a hurricane is going to help water your lawn this weekend.

Before anybody starts taping up windows, relax. Nothing with an eye and a name is headed for the Grand Valley.

What’s left of one is, and it’s about to end our bonus summer in a hurry.

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Grand Junction Weather: Last Call for the 80s

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has us sunny and near 85 today, then mostly sunny and around 83 Friday. That’s the last of it.

Then a system dropping down the West Coast is going to scoop up moisture from Hurricane Rachel, which peaked as a Category 3 off Mexico last week, and aim it right at us.

If you could wring the sky out like a towel, forecasters say you’d get up to two and a half times the normal amount of water.

That’s a lot of towel.

Grand Junction Weekend Forecast: Wet Saturday Night and Sunday

Saturday: 40% chance of showers and storms after 9 a.m., high near 78, gusts to 30 mph

Saturday night: 80% chance of showers, low around 56

Sunday: 90% chance of showers, high near 73

Tropical Storm Simon could send a second round Tuesday or later.

Either way, highs drop to around 66 by Wednesday. Finally, October.

Read More: When Do Colorado Mountain Passes Close for Winter? Guide

Things to Do in Grand Junction Before the Rain Hits

Friday’s your day. Catch sunset on Rim Rock Drive, or hit Studt’s corn maze on 21 1/2 Road before it turns into a mud pit.

Water Lights at Night is Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Las Colonias Park, with a drone show after dark. The timing isn’t great, so check with Grand Junction Parks and Recreation before you head out.

Get your outside time in Friday. After that, go find the umbrella.