A week ago we were wearing shorts and complaining about 85 degrees in October. This week, Grand Junction will be lucky to get out of the 50s.

Fall didn’t ease in this year. It just showed up.

Rain in Grand Junction and the Western Slope Through Thursday

It’s going to be wet.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says we could see anywhere from an inch to almost two inches of rain by Thursday afternoon, maybe with a thunderstorm or two along the way.

Around here, that’s a lot of rain. Your lawn’s going to love it. Your dog’s muddy paws, not so much.

Snow in the Colorado Mountains Wednesday

It gets colder Wednesday, cold enough for snow up high. The higher mountain passes could pick up a couple of inches, which means slushy, sloppy roads Wednesday morning. If you’re heading over Red Mountain or Vail Pass, give yourself some extra time.

Even the weather service says not to get too excited. The ground is still warm from all that 85-degree weather, so most of it will probably turn to mush. It’s not a powder day. It’s a slush day.

Wednesday’s highs will run 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. Go find your jacket. It’s been a while.

Read More: When Do Colorado Mountain Passes Close for Winter? Guide

Freeze Warning Possible in Western Colorado

Once the clouds clear out, the nights get cold. Some of the colder valleys, especially up north, could dip below freezing as early as Thursday morning, and the weather service may put out freeze warnings.

If you’ve still got tomatoes or flowers outside, cover them or bring them in Wednesday night.

Unhook the garden hose while you’re at it.

The warmer days come back this weekend, and we should be close to normal by Sunday.