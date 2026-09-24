If you're north of I-70, you've probably been wondering what all the fuss is about.

If you're in southwest Colorado, you've been watching another round of steady rain soak an already saturated landscape. The good news is the wettest part of this pattern is finally winding down, and the weekend looks much drier across Western Colorado.

The catch? Next week is already eyeing a comeback.

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Southwest Colorado Keeps Getting Soaked

The National Weather Service is reporting the heaviest rain continues to favor the southern mountains and valleys through Friday.

Over the past day and a half, many spots in the San Juans have picked up between a half-inch and an inch and a half of rain, with some of the highest totals falling in the San Juan and Animas River basins. It's been more of a steady, soaking rain than the flashy afternoon thunderstorms we've seen before.

That's actually helped keep flash flooding limited so far. Rivers have responded, but nothing is raising eyebrows at the moment.

Thursday and Friday Could Still Pop

Don't assume the umbrella can stay in the closet just yet.

As skies clear a bit each morning, enough sunshine should break through to spark scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially over the high terrain in southwest Colorado. These won't be marathon storms. Think "pop and drop" instead of all-day rainmakers.

The Flood Watch remains in place through Thursday night for parts of the southwest, largely because saturated ground doesn't need much encouragement.

The Weekend Finally Hits Reset

By Saturday, drier air wins.

High pressure builds back into the region, bringing warmer temperatures, more sunshine and a welcome break from the soggy weather. If you've been postponing hiking, yard work or anything that doesn't involve waterproof boots, this weekend looks like your window.

Read More: CDOT Highway Warning: Why October and November Bring Peak Deer Collisions on the Western Slope

Next Week Already Looks Complicated

Of course, Colorado can't let a good thing last.

Forecast models are watching another round of moisture that could arrive early next week, and they're arguing about how wet it'll actually get. One wildcard is the remnants of Hurricane Polo, which could get tangled up with a storm system moving through the Great Basin.

Right now, one model leans drier, another leans wetter, and the atmosphere hasn't picked a side yet.

Either way, clouds and scattered showers look increasingly likely next week, and temperatures should slip back below normal. So enjoy the sunshine while it's here. It sounds like it's only renting the place.