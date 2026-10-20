If you liked that little sprinkle we got Monday, enjoy today, because it’s just the warm-up act.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says what’s left of Hurricane Trudy is about to roll into Western Colorado, and it’s bringing a lot more than a few raindrops.

Today stays pretty easy. Maybe a stray shower or a rumble of thunder up in the mountains, and normal fall temperatures.

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Western Slope Rain Wednesday Through Friday

Starting Wednesday, the rain spreads out across the whole area. The worst of it hits Wednesday night into Thursday.

That’s when some strong storms could dump a bunch of rain in a short amount of time, and that’s when flash flooding becomes a real possibility.

The mountains down south, especially around the San Juans, could get one to three inches, maybe more.

The mountains in the middle of the state could see one to two inches, and up north, closer to an inch. The weather folks say these numbers could still change, so don’t marry them.

Why Southwest Colorado Rivers Could Flood

This storm is warm. So warm that it’ll be raining instead of snowing even way up high in the mountains.

That rain lands on top of the snow we got last week and melts it, and all that water heads downhill into the rivers at the same time.

The San Juan River near Pagosa Springs could spill over its banks a bit, and the Animas and Piedra rivers could get right up to the top.

Things dry out Friday and it gets about 10 degrees cooler north of I-70. A few showers could hang around the mountains Saturday and Sunday.

Read More: When Do Colorado Ski Resorts Open? 2026-27 Opening Dates

How to Stay Safe During Western Colorado Flooding

Stay out of dry creek beds and washes Thursday and Friday. They fill up fast and they don’t send a warning.

If you see water over the road, turn around. Your truck is not a boat.

Clean out your gutters before Wednesday.

Put off any river trips down south until the water calms down.

And keep checking the forecast. This one’s still changing.