After the wet weather and flooding concerns we've been watching across parts of Western Colorado, it's nice to see a forecast that doesn't involve checking river gauges or worrying about snow-covered mountain passes.

This week should be about as quiet as November gets around here.

Temperatures will run about four to eight degrees above normal, giving the Grand Valley and much of Western Colorado a stretch of relatively mild weather.

In other words, you might get a few more comfortable afternoons before winter decides to remind us who's in charge.

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A Few Mountain Flurries, But Nothing Major

Tuesday and Wednesday could bring a few light showers or snow flurries to the mountains as a weak weather system brushes the area.

Don't plan on any major travel headaches from this one. Forecasters aren't expecting meaningful accumulation or significant impacts.

The northern parts of the region could also see west-to-northwest winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph, particularly Tuesday afternoon and evening. That's enough to make things breezy on exposed roads, but nothing particularly unusual for Western Colorado.

By Wednesday, high pressure should take over, bringing a return to mild, dry weather that could stick around through the weekend.

Enjoy the Sunshine, But Keep an Eye on Sunday

Here's where things get a little more interesting.

Forecasters are watching a developing weather system that could drop south along the West Coast this weekend, potentially pulling subtropical moisture into Utah and Colorado by Sunday and early next week.

It's too early to know exactly how much moisture will reach our area, but early computer models suggest there's enough available to produce some stronger thunderstorms.

That doesn't necessarily mean another round of widespread flooding. The moisture currently projected is considerably less than what fueled the recent heavy rain and flooding concerns.

Still, the possibility of a more unsettled weather pattern next week is worth watching.

For now, enjoy the November sunshine. Have you been taking advantage of these warmer afternoons, or are you already looking forward to the next round of winter weather?

15 Signs That Mean Extra Winter Snow In Colorado Hoping for a cold and snowy winter? By paying attention to these indicators, Coloradans can get an early sense of how the upcoming winter might play out. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams