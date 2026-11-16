Enjoy Monday. I mean it. Take a long lunch outside, roll the truck windows down, and soak up whatever's left of this mild November we've been getting away with.

Because according to the latest forecast discussion from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, the Western Slope is about to have a weather week that can't make up its mind.

Warm, then wet, then cold, then maybe snow on the valley floor by the weekend. If you've been treating fall like a long encore to summer, consider this your notice.

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Monday Is Your Last Easy Day

There could be some fog early, then sunshine and temperatures about 5 degrees above normal.

That makes today the day to knock out the chores you've been putting off. Unhook the garden hoses.

Dig out the ice scraper that's been rolling around under your passenger seat since March. You know the one.

Tuesday Starts Warm, Then It Gets Weird

Tuesday gets even warmer, close to 10 degrees above normal.

That sounds great until the southwest wind cranks up and a front pushes through. Expect rain in the valleys Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday, and snow up above 9,000 to 10,000 feet.

The San Juans could end up under winter weather headlines Tuesday night, and the wind could kick up a lot of blowing snow up high.

Wednesday Morning on the Passes

If you're headed over Vail Pass, McClure or Red Mountain Pass Wednesday morning, plan on slick roads and check COtrip before you leave the driveway.

Things go downhill fast once it's dark Tuesday night.

Then Wednesday afternoon comes in 10 to 15 degrees colder than Tuesday, so dig out the real coat.

Round Two Shows Up Friday

Another storm is lined up for late Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Forecasters admit they don't have a clue on the timing or how much falls yet, so keep an eye on the NWS Grand Junction page as it gets closer.

They do think snow levels could drop to some valley floors Friday night into Saturday morning, and some desert valleys may see their first freeze of the season.

Read More: Colorado Traction Law Guide: Winter Driving Rules & Passes

So What Do You Actually Do?

Bring the potted mums inside.

Blow out the sprinkler lines if you haven't.

Make sure the tires on the truck still have some tread left.

And maybe hold off on planning a Saturday patio hangout.

Winter Driving Tips for Colorado Drivers Driving during winter in Colorado presents unique conditions that most winter drivers never experience in other states. To ensure your safety, as well as others, follow these useful tips. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray