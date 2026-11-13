If you have been putting off cleaning the gutters, hauling in the patio furniture, or getting the Christmas lights hung, today is your last real shot before things turn.

Around Grand Junction and across the valley, we are getting one more day that feels like early October, with highs right around 60 degrees and some filtered sun, before the whole setup changes overnight.

Get our free mobile app

Today Is Your Window

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says the high pressure keeping things calm and five to 10 degrees warmer than normal hangs on through Friday afternoon.

Winds stay light, everything stays dry, and you will not have to bundle up like you are heading to the ski hill just to stand on a ladder.

Get whatever you need done outside before dark, because Saturday is going to feel a whole lot different.

Saturday Brings Rain in Town and Snow Up High

A quick-moving storm pushes moisture into western Colorado late Friday night and sticks around through Saturday. Down here in the valley, that means scattered rain showers and daytime highs dropping back into the low 50s.

Up in the high country, it is snow, starting around 8,000 to 9,000 feet before snow levels drop closer to 7,000 feet late Saturday night as the storm moves out.

Forecasters also mentioned in their latest forecast discussion that there is just enough instability for an isolated rumble of thunder on Saturday.

Thunder in mid-November is weird, even by Western Slope standards.

The San Juans Win the Snow

If you are already itching to get on skis or a board, southwest Colorado gets the best of this one.

The San Juans have better than an 80 percent chance of picking up six inches or more above 9,000 to 10,000 feet.

The central and northern mountains, including the Grand Mesa, are looking at more of a dusting to a light refresh, with odds for six-plus inches sitting under 30 percent.

Rethink Saturday Pass Travel

If you are driving south toward Ouray, Silverton, Telluride, or Durango on Saturday, expect slick, snow-packed roads over the high passes while the storm moves through.

Things clear out and improve by Sunday morning, so Sunday is easily the better day to make that drive if your plans are flexible.

Either way, check COtrip before you pull out of the driveway so you know what you are driving into.

Read More: Colorado Traction Law Guide: Winter Driving Rules & Passes

Keep an Eye on Next Week

Sunday through Tuesday looks quiet again around town with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

After that, another system is showing up on the radar for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Forecasters do not have a great read on timing or totals yet, though it is worth watching, especially with Thanksgiving travel starting up the week after on those same mountain passes.

The Short Version

Use Friday for anything outside that needs dry ground and warm hands.

Plan on a damp Saturday in town, be smart on the passes if you are heading south, and keep next Wednesday in the back of your mind.

COLORADO WINTER WEATHER: Grand Junctions Historical First Freeze It would be highly unusual for Grand Junction's first frost to come in September or as late as November, though nothing is impossible. Typically, the first freeze comes somewhere in the middle of October for the Grand Valley, but it can come at any time. Here is a look at when Grand Junction's first freeze happened over the past 15 years based on observations from weather underground. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews