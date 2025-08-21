If you talk to enough people around Grand Junction, Colorado, the topic will always switch to drivers and the roads.

Heck, there were months when the hottest topic in the Valley was what the City did to 4th and 5th Streets and the bike lanes. Now that was a complete mess.

We're not going to sugarcoat any of this. Steer clear of any of these intersections when you can, especially during rush hours or when the school bell rings.

Get our free mobile app

What Makes These Grand Junction Intersections So Bad?

If you ask us, and we give you our opinion, it's all in the design of things. Grand Junction has grown too big for its britches, er, roads.

Also, if you were to ask us, these are the real reasons.

Patterson Road is basically a demolition derby track. You're not driving to get to your destination; it's more like you audition for the next “Fast & Furious” movie.

If that's not bad enough, everyone’s playing a game of ‘Guess That Turn Signal.’ Spoiler alert: nobody wins, because half the time signals don’t get used at all.

The “Red Means Go” Mentality: Left turns at Highway 6 & 50? People treat the red light like it’s just a suggestion. Oh, and stop with the "You need to count to three before you go through a green light. That's not a thing.

Traveling to get to and from the office on Patterson is just plain ridiculous. Especially at 29 Road & Patterson, it’s less of an intersection and more of a gladiator arena where only the bold (or foolish) survive.

Most Dangerous Intersections in Grand Junction Grand Junction has its fair share of sketchy intersections that locals warn you about, and rightly so. Here are the top contenders for the “worst” intersections you should approach with caution: Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Here's Some Accident Numbers to Back this No-So Scientific List

According to the Grand Junction Police Department’s 2024 annual report, there were 1,517 non-injury crashes and 312 injury collisions. That’s a total of 1,829 crashes, which averages out to nearly five crashes per day.

In Mesa County, from 2016 to 2022, there were over 17,000 total crashes that involved 594 serious injuries or fatalities, with 76 resulting in at least one death.

Read More: Is It Illegal to Hitchhike on Colorado Roads?

Across the state, serious crashes and fatalities are declining. Not in Mesa County, we're still lagging when it comes to safe roads. We can do better.

You Can Drive Your ATVs on the Roads in These Colorado Towns Off-road vehicles are a popular pastime in Colorado. Some towns even allow them to travel on their roads. There are, however, certain guidelines to follow.

Here's a breakdown of the towns and counties that allow ATVs/OHVs on their roads.

These are just summaries, and you should check the location's individual rules and restrictions before you go. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray