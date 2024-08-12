The City of Grand Junction recently changed 4th Street downtown and residents are unhappy. What exactly is causing this uproar?

The City is testing a pilot program on 4th and 5th Streets with a new bike lane and single-lane street. In addition to the new bike lane, they've incorporated reduced speeds. They say this pilot program will increase safety for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Residents feel this change is making a mess for motorists traveling these streets downtown.

What Exactly is this Pilot Program?

4th and 5th Streets between North Avenue and Ute Avenue will be transformed by changing traffic from two lanes to one. The "normal" second lane will be turned into a bike lane with parallel parking on the outside of the bike lane. The images below depict what the transformation will look like.

Rendering of 4th Street

4th Transfomation City of Grand Junction loading...

Rendering of 5th Street

5th Street Transformation City of Grand Junction loading...

Grand Junction Motorist Upset, Bicyclists Happy

Residents of Grand Junction took to social media over the weekend to voice their concerns -- or their happiness if they regularly bike downtown.

Motorists thought this new layout for 4th Street was just ridiculous. Stating that the road is too narrow for common vehicles, the parallel parking seems dangerous since motorists will now be exiting closer to moving vehicles, and just altogether a mess.

Bicyclists on the other hand are excited about the new changes. They feel it's safe to make their way across town and be separated from motorists who may or may not be paying attention to the riders.

What to Do if You Don't Like Downtown Grand Junction's Changes

Since this is a pilot program, the Grand Junction council is seeking the public's opinions. They're asking residents to go to the Engage GJ website and participate in a poll.

You can also attend the city's town hall meetings to directly voice your concerns.

What do you think of these new changes in downtown Grand Junction?

